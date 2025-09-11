The Leader: Yemen’s Strikes Continue in Support of Gaza… and the al-Qassam Brigades Call on the Ummah to Pray in the Depths of Night

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, affirmed that jihad in the way of God is not merely a military act but a process of building and educating the ummah on pedagogical, moral, educational, and civilizational levels, stressing that divorcing the educational aspects of jihad from its military activity diminishes its impact and results.

He said the scope of jihad is high and immense, capable of rescuing the ummah from the prevailing weakness and frailty, building the person in awareness, insight, and knowledge, and correcting false concepts.

The Leader pointed out that Yemen’s recent operations over the past two weeks included 38 operations using rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, which targeted several sites in al-Khadira (Hadera), Jaffa, Ashdod, Ashkelon, the Negev, and Umm al-Rashrash, including Ramon and Lod airports, and two commercial vessels belonging to the enemy in the northern Red Sea. He affirmed that these operations reflect seriousness and determination to support the Palestinian people and repel Israeli aggression.

He added that the Yemeni university turnout was a model of awareness and responsibility, calling on universities to intensify studies and seminars on the Palestinian issue and to understand the nature of the American and Zionist positions, guided by the Holy Qur’an and the blessed Prophetic biography