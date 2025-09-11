The Leader of the Revolution: The Zionist Project Threatens the Entire Ummah — Calls on Muslims to Wake Up and Take Responsibility

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, affirmed that the Zionist enemy continues operations aimed at taming the ummah and breaking its spirit, using multiple methods to affect the psychological and emotional state of Muslims so that the ummah becomes docile and oblivious to dangers threatening its religion and worldly interests.

The Leader pointed out that the enemy’s plan includes changing the Islamic character of Jerusalem, renaming streets and sites, turning the Buraq Wall into a “Wailing Wall,” and continuing excavations intended to demolish al-Aqsa Mosque and build the so-called Temple. He stressed that these assaults are not temporary but part of a long-term project.

He noted the ongoing brutal violations in the West Bank — bulldozing and home demolitions, raids, assaults, and kidnappings — adding that these criminal practices target Palestinians in every detail of their lives. He warned that the campaign is not confined to Palestine but extends to Lebanon and Syria and targets Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, with full backing from the United States of America.

The Leader said the American stance is not merely a tactical political move but is rooted in ideological backgrounds, with some U.S. officials treating the extermination of our ummah and the empowerment of a “Greater Israel” as a sacred task.

He added that the Zionist project is destructive and aims at the entire Islamic ummah under slogans such as “redrawing the Middle East” and “Greater Israel,” and that Muslims’ indifference to it constitutes a grave betrayal that leaves the ummah adrift.

Addressing the ummah, the Leader said: “I call on our entire Islamic nation — its elites and its masses — to contemplate the background of the American position, to understand the aims of the Zionist plan, and to be vigilant in order to protect our religion, our nation, and our sanctities.”