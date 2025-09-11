The Leader: The Israeli Enemy Seeks to Cement a Doctrine of Impunity and Threaten the Entire Ummah

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, affirmed that the Israeli aggression against Palestine and the region is not limited to Gaza alone but encompasses expansionist plans that target the entire ummah.

He explained that the U.S. administration is directly collaborating with the enemy by imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and preventing its leaders from participating in United Nations meetings, which, he said, clearly demonstrates that relying on the U.S. stance or on the Palestinian Authority will yield no benefit for the Palestinian people.

The Leader noted that the Israeli enemy continues its assaults on Jerusalem — from altering Islamic place-names and sites to threatening Al-Aqsa Mosque and carrying out ongoing excavations aimed at constructing the alleged Temple — stressing that these policies are not temporary measures but part of a long-term project.

He pointed to the continued brutal violations in the West Bank — leveling and demolishing homes, raids, assaults, and kidnappings — adding that these criminal practices target Palestinians in every aspect of life. He warned that these actions are not confined to Palestine but extend to Lebanon and Syria and pose direct threats to Iraq, Jordan, and neighboring countries, with full support from the United States.

The Leader said the American position is not merely a tactical political maneuver but is rooted in ideological foundations, with some U.S. officials treating the extermination of our ummah and the establishment of a “Greater Israel” as a sacred mission.

He added that the Zionist project is destructive and targets the entire Islamic ummah under slogans such as “redrawing the Middle East” and “Greater Israel,” and that Muslim ignorance or indifference to it constitutes a serious betrayal that leaves the ummah adrift.

The Leader warned that confronting this aggression requires a unified and sustained stance, reliance on genuine jihad and resistance, and refusing to be lured by the illusions of political settlements that have never secured any of the Palestinian people’s rights.