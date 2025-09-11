Sirens Sound in Occupied Territories After A Missile Fired From Yemen

Israeli media reported that air raid sirens sounded in the occupied territories following the launch of a rocket from Yemen toward occupied Palestine.

Hebrew media reported that air raid sirens were activated in the Negev and Wadi Araba, south of occupied Palestine, after a rocket was detected launched from Yemen.

Millions of Zionists rushed to shelters, and Zionist settler platforms monitored failed attempts to intercept the rocket. Palestinians also spotted the rocket from the city of Tubas in the West Bank.