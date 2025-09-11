35 Killed, 131 Wounded Due To Israeli Aggression On Sanaa, Jawf

At least 35 Yemenis were reportedly killed, and 131 others were injured in Israeli attacks on Yemen today, according to Yemen’s Ministry of Health.

Israeli enemy warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas in the capital Sana’a and Jawf province, local media reported.

In the capital Sana’a, the Zionist aircraft bombed the Al-Yemen and 26 September newspapers’ headquarters and the Moral Guidance headquarters in Al-Tahrir neighborhood.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted a medical fuel station on 60th Street, in the capital.

According to a spokesperson for the Yemen Petroleum Company, the attack targeted a medical facility serving the health sector on 60th Street in southwest Sana’a.

In Jawf, the aggression targeted the Civil Status Building and the Central Bank branch in the city of Al-Hazm, causing casualties among civilians and bank employees.

The Israeli enemy has repeatedly bombed Sana’a and other Yemeni provinces in recent weeks in a bid to pressure Yemen into halting its military support for Gaza. However, these attacks have failed to deter Yemen, which continues to escalate operations deep inside occupied Palestine, including the recent drone strike on Ramon Airport.