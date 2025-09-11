Al-Qassam releases footage of targeting enemy tank, killing four soldiers

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades released footage on Thursday of an operation carried out by its fighters targeting an Israeli enemy tank, killing four soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip.

The footage of the operation, part of a series of “Moses’ Stick” operations launched by al-Qassam Brigades in response to Israeli enemy military operations, showed the movement of Israeli forces and vehicles in the center of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, followed by the targeting of a Merkava tank and the placement of an explosive device inside the cockpit.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy army acknowledged the killing of four of its soldiers in this operation.

This operation is part of a series of operations carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli enemy forces advancing along various fronts in the Gaza Strip.

Resistance factions in Gaza have been documenting their operations against enemy forces and vehicles on various fronts since the start of the Israeli ground operation on October 27, 2023.