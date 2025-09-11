Zionist enemy launches campaign of arrests targeting dozens of Palestinians in Tulkarm

Israeli enemy forces launched a large-scale arrest campaign targeting Palestinian citizens in the city of Tulkarm on Thursday evening.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that the enemy forces raided shops and cafes in the city center, particularly on Al-Haddadeen Street, Martyr Thabet Thabet Square, and around the Alimi Roundabout (the courts) in the western neighborhood. They arrested all citizens present inside or in their vehicles, leading them on foot in long lines toward the street leading to the gate of the Khadouri military checkpoint (Nitzani Oz) to the west.

The report added that the enemy forces deployed more military vehicles and a heavy bulldozer to the city, where they were stationed around the Alimi Roundabout. Soldiers raided homes and shops in the area, forcing them to close.

The enemy forces also seized several surveillance cameras, while preventing citizens from moving around the area. Israeli forces also stormed the Artah suburb and the southern neighborhood of the city, raiding a number of homes, searching them, interrogating their residents, and arresting the two young men, Qassam Hatem Fuqaha and Bilal Abu Shaar, from their homes.

This afternoon, Israeli forces imposed a tight siege on the city after closing the iron military gates at its southern and eastern entrances, namely Jabara Bridge Gate at the southern entrance and Anab Military Checkpoint Gates to the east, preventing vehicle traffic through them.

Israeli enemy forces fired live ammunition at civilians and vehicles in the western neighborhood, specifically around the Nitzanei Oz Gate, coinciding with the sound of a massive explosion that shook the city. The enemy prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that Israeli forces prevented its crews from reaching the area.

This escalation comes amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its two refugee camps, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, which has entered its 228th consecutive day amid daily raids and strict military measures targeting civilians and their property.