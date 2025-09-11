Israeli Enemy Army destroys 9 residential buildings in Gaza City

For the sixth consecutive day, the Israeli enemy army continued on Thursday targeting the remaining buildings and residential towers in Gaza City as part of a new aggression dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” resulting in widespread destruction and the displacement of thousands of families. This escalation coincided with repeated warnings demanding Palestinians evacuate the city towards the southern Mawasi area.

Local sources confirmed to Anadolu that the Israeli enemy army destroyed 9 residential buildings today, containing dozens of apartments that were completely leveled, displacing their residents in the areas of Al-Nasr neighborhood and Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City, as well as Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the east.

The sources noted that the Israeli enemy’s escalation was accompanied by a massive wave of displacement from the region, explaining that families only leave after their homes or surrounding areas are targeted by bombardment. They face exorbitant transportation costs and harsh suffering due to the lack of shelter and basic services.

The destruction targeted 8 residential buildings in the Al-Shati camp and the adjacent Al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City, belonging to the families of Jadallah, Sammour, Basal, Abu Ajwa, Matariya, Al-Mashharawi, Qasim, and Abu Al-Khair, in addition to a ninth building in the Al-Sham’aa area of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza.

Since Friday, Israeli enemy forces have launched a gradual campaign to destroy high-rise residential buildings in Gaza City, increasing the number of displaced families and forcing them into harsh displacement conditions. Observers warn that the goal is to push Palestinians southward, as part of a broader “Israeli-American” plan to expel them from the Strip.

Since then, the enemy army has destroyed 7 large residential towers (7 stories or more) containing hundreds of apartments, in addition to dozens of other buildings that had survived the ongoing genocide war since October 7, 2023.