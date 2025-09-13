Hamas: Israeli bombardment of residential towers, schools, displacement and shelter centers in Gaza a crime surpassing Nazi brutality

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed today, Saturday, that the intensive Israeli bombardment of residential towers, schools, displacement and shelter centers, and tents of displaced people in Gaza City is a crime that has surpassed Nazism in its brutality.

Hamas said in a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the brutal assault waged by the Israeli enemy’s army on Gaza City — through concentrated strikes on residential neighborhoods and schools sheltering displaced people in the western part of the city — represents a crime that exceeds Nazism in the ferocity the world has known.

The movement stressed that the government of the war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, Netanyahu, continues to flout international law and to defy the international community and the values of humanity by escalating its criminal operations against more than one million residents of Gaza City, who are facing ethnic cleansing and forcible displacement being carried out in full view of the world.

Hamas called on the international community, the countries of the free world, and the Arab and Islamic states to take serious and urgent action to revive the system of human values and laws, and to reject the unjust American will that provides protection to the war criminals who lead the fascist Israeli entity and grants that entity immunity that places it above accountability and prosecution.

It urged free peoples and masses in all countries of the world to intensify their solidarity movement in support of Gaza, to apply pressure by all available means, to take to the streets and squares, and to continue the march of solidarity until the ongoing crime of genocide is halted.