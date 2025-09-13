Women’s Ship Joins “Freedom Flotilla” in Solidarity with Gaza’s Women

Fifteen activists from several countries are taking part in an all-women ship within the international Freedom Flotilla aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza, as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinian women in the Strip.

Malika, a nurse from France, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that “the global flotilla consists of dozens of ships, and there is one ship exclusively for women, carrying 15 women.”

As she prepared to depart from the port of Bizerte in Tunisia, Malika said: “The women of Gaza have no resources, yet they stand firm in the face of Israeli destruction and give us a lesson in humanity.”

She stressed that “the Palestinian woman represents a symbol of strength and determination, which is why we dedicated a ship for women only, to pay tribute to the women of Gaza.”

“Our main goal is to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza and establish a humanitarian corridor, as no humanitarian aid is entering. In the absence of effective action from governments, we are taking this initiative ourselves,” she added.

Regarding the nationalities of the participating women, the French activist explained: “We are from France, Chile, Portugal, Spain, and other countries — but Gaza unites us, and it has given us the chance to know each other.”