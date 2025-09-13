The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from the sustained Zionist aggression that began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 64,803 dead and 164,264 injured, the Health Ministry reported in its daily briefing on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours alone hospitals received 47 fatalities and 205 new injuries, while the bodies of hundreds more remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them because of continued bombardment.

From March 18 until today the ministry has recorded 12,253 deaths and 52,223 injuries, part of one of the fiercest waves of escalation the occupying power has carried out against Gaza’s population.

“Breadline” Victims — Massacres of Aid Seekers

In another crime revealing deliberate starvation policy, the Health Ministry reported that the number of victims who died while seeking food assistance has risen to 2,484 dead and more than 18,117 injured, after repeated strikes targeted Palestinians waiting for aid.

In recent hours 5 people were killed and 26 wounded while gathered at food distribution points run under the suspect “Israeli–U.S.” mechanism administered since May 27 by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

This confirms that the occupier not only blocks food supplies but kills those who come to collect what little is available.

Famine Devastates Children and Women

The Health Ministry registered 7 new deaths from hunger and malnutrition in the last hours, including two children, bringing the total declared famine deaths to 420, of whom 145 are children.

Since famine was formally declared in August, 142 Palestinians have died from hunger, including 30 children.

The Gaza Strip has been under a suffocating siege since March, with crossings fully closed and severe restrictions on the entry of food, medicine, and fuel—triggering an unprecedented hunger crisis that threatens hundreds of thousands of lives.

Brutal Bombardment — 21 Killed Since Dawn

The Zionist army continued to bomb homes, displaced-persons tents and aid distribution sites; since dawn Saturday the strikes killed 21 people and left dozens wounded.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed when a home in the Sabra neighborhood was struck, and civil defense teams recovered six bodies from beneath the rubble of a house hit in Beach Camp. In Wadi Gaza, four people were killed at a gathering of aid recipients, and Al-Awda Hospital received several fatalities from artillery strikes in Al-Bureij. Khan Yunis also witnessed raids that killed at least two Palestinians.

These daily crimes reflect the occupier’s criminal nature, which has turned Palestinian life into ongoing hell.

Urgent Appeal: Critical Blood Shortage

The Gaza Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal for blood donations, saying the daily need exceeds 350 units to save the wounded—especially as severe injuries rise due to the bombardment.

It noted that food shortages and widespread hunger have sharply reduced the population’s ability to donate blood, further worsening the medical crisis.

Forced Displacement — Homes and Tents Destroyed

The government media office in Gaza said that since August 11 until today the occupier has destroyed 1,600 residential buildings and 13,000 tents for displaced people, forcibly displacing more than 350,000 residents from eastern Gaza toward its central and western areas.

The statement added that over 10,000 housing units have been destroyed and tens of thousands of families displaced, in what it described as forced expulsion amounting to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

It accused the occupier of deliberately striking unarmed civilians and targeting schools, hospitals and mosques, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Systematic Extermination — An International Silence

These figures and incidents are only part of the catastrophic reality facing Gaza for nearly two years, in the face of apparent U.S. complicity and an international silence. The occupying power is accused of perpetrating genocide, starvation and ethnic cleansing before the world’s eyes.

Calls for urgent international action to stop the massacres and protect Palestinian civilians continue to mount—but so far with little effective response.

Short lede / ready-to-post summary (for social & newswire):

Gaza is reeling from relentless bombardment: 64,803 dead, 164,264 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023, the Health Ministry reports. In the last 24 hours alone: 47 killed, 205 injured. Famine and targeted attacks on aid queues have driven 2,484 “breadline” deaths; 420 famine deaths overall. Hospitals face a critical shortage of blood (need >350 units/day). Forced displacement and large-scale destruction continue amid international inaction.