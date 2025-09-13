September 13 — A Bloody Record of the US-Saudi-Emirati Aggression’s Crimes Against Yemenis

September 13 was no exception in the course of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression against Yemen. The day has repeatedly borne witness to a long series of crimes that targeted Yemeni people, their land and resources, leaving hundreds dead and injured and causing widespread destruction to public and private property.

Since 2015, the aggression and its mercenaries have repeatedly turned this date into a recurring moment of killing and destruction, with no apparent humanitarian or ethical restraint.

2015: Bloodshed in al-Hudaydah, Sana’a and Sa‘da

On this date in 2015 two citizens were killed and 38 others injured in a terrorist bombing near the al-Hudaydah security administration, alongside airstrikes on Bajil city. In Sana’a, coalition aircraft carried out sporadic strikes on homes and residential areas in the Manaqah, Arhab and al-Bayda districts, leaving extensive destruction. Sa‘da was hit by dozens of strikes that struck schools, houses and vehicles in Razih, Haydan and Baqim, resulting in dozens of dead and wounded.

2016: Lethal remnants claim women and children

2016 brought a new tragedy when four women were killed and two girls and an elderly man from the same family were injured by the explosion of an ordnance remnant in Khawlan, Sana’a. In Sa‘da, villages and farms were struck by raids and missile fire targeting homes in al-Zahir, Baqim and al-Safra. Other strikes hit Al-Marisi stadium in Sana’a and the Football Association building — crimes that reflect an intent to destroy civilian infrastructure.

2017: Strikes on Sa‘da, Taiz and Hajjah

That year a person was killed in a strike on Bani Sayyah in Razih, while other strikes targeted the Harad and Midi districts in Hajjah, the Al-Marba‘a area in ‘Amran, and in Taiz the eastern area of Khalid camp was bombed.

2018: Childhood made a perpetual target

In 2018 two children were killed by a direct strike on their home in Maran, Sa‘da, and another girl later died of wounds sustained in a previous strike on al-Zahir. A school in Baqim was destroyed and various areas suffered cluster-bombing and other bombardments.

2019: Saeeda — a wound that never healed

On this date the child Saeeda Hussein succumbed to wounds she had suffered from Saudi artillery shelling on the border area of Shada. In al-Hudaydah another child was shot by mercenaries, and the city’s College of Engineering sustained a direct strike.

2020: Massacres in Marib, al-Hudaydah and Sana’a

That year saw horrific attacks in Marib where citizens and African migrants were killed and others wounded in strikes on Mahliyah, Rahbah and Madghal. In Sana’a, residential neighborhoods in Arhab, Sanhan and Bani al-Harith were struck, destroying homes and civilian facilities, and eight strikes hit Sana’a International Airport and its outskirts.

2021: Continued intensified targeting

The aggression continued to target Sirwah, Mahliyah and Rahbah in Marib with more than 25 strikes, in addition to strikes on al-Bayda, Taiz and Sa‘da. Civilians were killed and wounded, including by fire from Saudi border guards in al-Raqwa, Sa‘da.

2022: Artillery barrages across multiple fronts

In 2022 the mercenaries intensified artillery shelling across the fronts of Marib, Hajjah, Sa‘da and al-Hudaydah, while new fortifications were constructed in Al-Tuhita and Hays. Saudi artillery targeted border areas in Jizan and Najran.

2023: Reconnaissance aircraft continue crimes

Al-Hudaydah experienced direct strikes from reconnaissance aircraft on the Hays district, alongside fortification efforts by mercenary forces and artillery fire that targeted civilians in several areas.

Genocide and Systematic Killing

This bloody record shows that the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression has turned September 13 into a black day in Yemenis’ memory — institutionalizing a policy of extermination and systematic killing of children, women and civilians. It confirms that the aggression has never been only a conventional military campaign but a comprehensive war on the lives and future of the Yemeni people.