Interior Ministry Warns: Refraining from Filming and Sharing Targeted Sites Is a National and Security Duty

The Interior Ministry has called on citizens to completely refrain from filming or publishing any footage of locations being struck by Israeli bombardment, stressing that such actions constitute a direct service to the enemy and pose a danger to public interest and national security.

Statement Details and Rationale

In an official statement, the ministry explained that documentation of the aggressor’s crimes and recording the effects of strikes will be handled by the competent official authorities, and urged the public to rely on trusted official sources for news and information. The ministry warned that publishing footage of targeted sites provides the enemy with intelligence and images of the site’s condition, complicating security and field operations under wartime conditions.

Legal Measures and Deterrent Actions

The Interior Ministry emphasized that it will take the necessary legal measures against anyone who aids the enemy by filming or sharing footage of targeted locations, noting that such behavior may amount to a direct contribution to undermining national security and facilitating future attacks.

The statement carried a clear warning that violators will be held accountable under existing laws to safeguard public security and citizens’ safety.

Call for Awareness and Participation in National Resilience

The ministry urged citizens to remain vigilant and responsible, and to contribute actively to strengthening national resilience—particularly by promptly reporting any suspicious acts or activities that might benefit the enemy. It called on the public to play a positive, constructive role in confronting the aggression through unified efforts and adherence to official guidance.

A National Duty and Collective Responsibility

The statement underlined that the struggle is fought not only with arms but also with information; every image published of a targeted location could provide the enemy with a serious intelligence advantage. Therefore, refraining from filming and disseminating such footage is framed as a national and moral duty, while staying informed via official channels is presented as the proper way to help protect the country and civilians.

Reading the Statement

The warning can be read as part of official efforts to control the flow of battlefield information during wartime and to prevent leaks that could be exploited against citizens and national interests. Preserving operational secrecy and following security recommendations, the ministry said, is not merely an individual choice but a collective obligation that protects the state and its people.