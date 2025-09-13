Cuba: Zionist Aggression on Yemen an International Crime That Threatens Regional Security

In a new international stance condemning the crimes of the Zionist enemy against the Yemeni people, Cuba warned of the dangers posed by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and bombardment on Yemeni territory, affirming that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law and exacerbate tensions and instability across the Middle East.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on Saturday denounced the Israeli strikes that targeted Yemen’s civilian infrastructure and caused casualties, including women and children, stressing that such crimes cannot be left unanswered.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Cuban minister said, “Israeli attacks on Yemen will worsen instability in the Middle East and represent a clear violation of international law,” calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibility to stop these aggressive assaults.

Cuba’s position comes amid a wave of international solidarity with Yemen in the face of U.S.-Israeli aggression, as voices from across the world affirm the legitimacy of Sana’a’s stance in defending its sovereignty and national security and its support for the Palestinian people confronting the occupying Zionist entity.