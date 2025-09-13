Muftah: Cowardly Israeli Aggression Will Be Met with Greater Escalation… Yemen Remains Steadfast in Supporting Palestine

Acting Prime Minister, Al-Allama Mohammed Muftah, condemned the brutal Zionist crime that targeted Al-Tahrir district in the capital Sana’a and the headquarters of 26 September newspaper, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilian martyrs.

He stressed that this crime exposes the enemy’s bloodthirsty nature and its failure in the face of free expression and Yemen’s resistant voice.

Escalating Yemeni Response to Aggression

Muftah affirmed that the blatant and cowardly Israeli aggression will not pass without a painful response. He confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue escalating their qualitative operations deep inside the entity and across the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea—honoring the blood of the martyrs and out of determination to stand by the oppressed in Gaza and all of Palestine.

Unity and National Performance

During his visit to the Ministry of Local Administration and Rural Development, Muftah called on all staff to work as one team and double their efforts to meet the scale of national challenges. He emphasized that this stage requires a heightened sense of responsibility in serving the homeland and advancing social and rural development.

Honoring Martyr al-Muhaqri and Continuing His Path

The Acting Prime Minister also extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Minister of Economy, Industry and Investment, Mo’een al-Muhaqri, praising his dedication and contributions to the path of national development. He discussed with ministry leadership the importance of completing the vital projects initiated by the martyr, stressing that his blood will serve as a driving force to carry forward the Government of Change and Construction’s program.

Renewed Commitment to the Martyrs

For its part, the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Investment reviewed the progress of work across its various sectors, stressing that the martyrdom of the Prime Minister and several ministers will not halt the journey. Rather, it will strengthen the determination to continue working with sincerity and loyalty to the martyrs, and to achieve tangible accomplishments on the ground despite the extraordinary circumstances.

Yemen… An Unbreakable Will

This stance reaffirms that Yemen continues on its path with steadfastness, with the blood of the martyrs transformed into renewable energy that drives progress and fortifies the battlefronts. No matter how far the aggression escalates, it will reap nothing but failure before a people who do not know defeat.