Escalating Zionist Aggression: Towers Destroyed in Gaza, Homes Demolished, and Widening Attacks in the West Bank

In yet another bloody scene exposing the extent of Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, the Israeli enemy escalated its wide-scale aggression on Sunday against both Gaza and the West Bank. The occupation forces targeted residential towers, homes, universities, and schools as part of a scorched-earth policy of forced displacement aimed at breaking Palestinian resilience and subjecting them to a project of genocide.

Gaza Under Fire: Towers Flattened, Families Homeless

Israeli warplanes continued their intense bombardment of Gaza City, completely leveling more residential towers and buildings, leaving behind tragic scenes of hundreds of Palestinian families displaced. Among the targets were Al-Kawthar Tower in Al-Rimal neighborhood and parts of Mehna Tower in Tel al-Hawa, demolished after residents were forced to evacuate under the threat of bombing.

The education sector was not spared. The occupation struck the main women’s building at the Islamic University, which had been sheltering thousands of displaced people, as well as the “Al-Madina Al-Munawwara” building on campus, following mass evacuation orders to civilians.

In addition, warplanes destroyed a residential building adjacent to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate School near Carrefour in Tel al-Hawa, along with a displacement camp in Barcelona and a home on Al-Yarmouk Street. These assaults form part of a systematic campaign to push residents southward, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe and leaving hundreds of families without shelter or basic services.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, since the beginning of September the occupation has completely destroyed nearly 70 residential towers and buildings, severely damaged more than 120, and demolished over 3,500 tents sheltering displaced families.

West Bank: Demolitions, Arson, and Systematic Assaults

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli enemy continues to enforce collective punishment on Palestinians through home demolitions, arson, and direct assaults. In Buruqin, west of Salfit, occupation forces demolished the home of martyr Nael Samara (36), after cordoning off the area and heavily deploying throughout the town.

In Wadi Burqin, Jenin Governorate, occupation forces torched the home of martyr Ali Turkman and attacked residents, injuring 24-year-old Mohammed Turkman, who was hospitalized. The forces also blocked the entrances to Zububa town with earth mounds, preventing residents from leaving, while firing live ammunition in the streets.

The Israeli army further expanded its raids on Jenin’s towns and refugee camps, which have effectively been militarized zones for months in a bid to uproot residents. Occupation authorities also issued demolition orders for homes and agricultural structures in Qatna and Khirbet Umm al-Lahm, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

Bethlehem and Al-Bireh: Schools and Camps Under Siege

The education sector in the West Bank also came under attack. In Bethlehem, occupation forces stormed Al-Khader Girls’ Elementary School, assaulting Mayor Ahmad Salah, the head of the Parents’ Council, and council member Issam Naeem—leaving them with bruises.

Local sources reported that occupation forces threatened to shut down the town’s seven schools, revealing clear intentions to undermine education and disrupt civilian life. The Al-Khader school complex’s proximity to the apartheid wall makes it a recurrent target of aggression.

In Al-Bireh, a Zionist military unit advanced from the Psagot settlement and raided the area surrounding Al-Am’ari Refugee Camp, closing major roads, restricting movement, and encircling the camp with military vehicles and surveillance drones.

A Systematic Policy of Displacement and Erasure

These daily crimes confirm that the Israeli occupation is pressing ahead with its colonial and criminal agenda—whether by destroying Gaza’s towers and displacing its residents or demolishing homes and assaulting civilians in the West Bank—all within a framework of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement under the U.S.-Zionist project.

The intensifying attacks on housing and educational infrastructure, coupled with efforts to erase the foundations of Palestinian daily life, reflect the occupation’s failure in the face of Palestinian steadfastness and a resistance that only deepens despite massacres and siege.