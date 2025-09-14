Iran Warns IAEA: Any Hostile Action Will Lead to Immediate Suspension of Agreements

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday regarding the agreements signed between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The council stressed that any hostile action against the Islamic Republic or its nuclear facilities—including the reinstatement of Security Council resolutions—will result in the immediate suspension of these arrangements.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the council clarified that its nuclear committee, comprised of senior officials, has been authorized to make decisions on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council at all times, and had acted in accordance with established procedures during the signing of the agreements.

The statement further emphasized that any reports concerning Iranian nuclear facilities that have come under attack by the United States or the Zionist entity will only be submitted to the IAEA following the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, and only once the necessary security and safety conditions have been ensured.

It added that all future mechanisms of cooperation between Iran and the Agency will be subject entirely to the Council’s approval, and that any hostile act targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities will immediately trigger the suspension of these agreements in defense of the nation’s strategic and national security.

In a firm and unequivocal stance, Iran reaffirmed that its right to safeguard its nuclear facilities and national security is non-negotiable and not subject to compromise. Any aggression or foreign interference, it warned, will be met with decisive measures, including the rejection of international commitments if Iran’s sovereignty is targeted.

This message underscores Iran’s determination to protect its nuclear capabilities and national independence regardless of external pressure or threats.