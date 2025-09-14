Hamas Calls on Qatar Summit: Boycott the Zionist Entity and Prosecute Its Leaders as an Urgent Necessity

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas revealed that the recent assassination attempt targeting its leaders came just one day after a senior delegation from the movement met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

In an urgent memorandum sent to Arab and Muslim foreign ministers, Hamas explained that the delegation had received a new ceasefire proposal and was in the process of discussing and responding to it when the attack occurred—underscoring the enemy’s determination to sabotage any genuine effort to end the aggression or protect civilians.

The memorandum stressed that Hamas had exercised the utmost flexibility in its attempts to save the Palestinian people from genocide. Nevertheless, the occupation government continues to sabotage every agreement through assassinations, the imposition of new conditions, and the perpetration of massacres—using negotiations merely as a cover to buy time and press ahead with its crimes.

The movement also noted that Netanyahu’s fascist government is pushing forward with its project of extermination and the forced displacement of Gaza’s population. It recalled the previous attempt to assassinate Hamas leader, the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran—an attack that occurred even though Hamas had agreed at the time to a mediation initiative.

Hamas called on the Arab and Islamic Summit in Qatar to impose a full political and economic boycott of the occupying entity, to pursue its leaders before international courts, and to hold them accountable for their crimes against Palestinian civilians.

In the face of the ongoing Zionist killing machine, Hamas reaffirmed that Palestinian resistance will continue, that Palestinian rights cannot be erased by time, and that no matter how intense the aggression becomes, it will never deter the people from defending their land and dignity.