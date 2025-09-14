Gaza Starves and Lies in Ruins: Zionist Genocide Claims 65,000 Martyrs

The Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has now entered its 23rd consecutive month without pause, sweeping away every trace of humanity and leaving behind catastrophic figures unprecedented in modern history. The machinery of Zionist extermination does not stop at taking lives with bombs and shells; it adds to this a war of siege and starvation, deadly aid traps, and forced displacement—turning Gaza into an open theater for a full-fledged genocide, directly sponsored by the U.S. and Europe and met with shameful international silence.

Mounting Bloodshed

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 64,871 martyrs and 164,610 wounded since October 7, 2023, in what has become the longest and most atrocious aggression of the modern era. The ministry noted that 68 martyrs and 346 new injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours alone, stressing that thousands of victims remain under the rubble or lying in the streets, unreachable by overwhelmed ambulance and civil defense teams.

Since March 18, 2025, alone, the ministry has documented 12,321 martyrs and 52,569 injuries, underscoring the brutality of the occupation’s ongoing escalation.

“Bread of Life” Turns into Mass Execution

Alongside the daily massacres, the Zionist enemy continues targeting civilians waiting for food aid. The Ministry of Health reported that the number of “bread martyrs” has climbed to 2,494, with more than 18,135 wounded since the start of the so-called “Israeli–American” aid mechanism on May 27. In just the past few hours, 10 more martyrs and 18 wounded fell while waiting for aid.

These crimes reveal that “aid” has been transformed into a bloody trap for exterminating Palestinians rather than saving them.

Starvation and Slow Death

The crimes of the Zionist enemy extend beyond bombings and deadly aid to a deliberate starvation policy. The Ministry of Health confirmed two new deaths in the past hours due to famine and malnutrition, raising the toll to 422 martyrs, including 145 children.

Since famine was officially declared in Gaza, 144 additional deaths have been recorded. The United Nations has warned of a worsening catastrophe, spreading from the north of the Strip to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

Daily Massacres Continue

Massacres persist without interruption. Medical sources confirmed that 49 Palestinians were martyred since dawn on Sunday from bombing and live fire, most of them in Gaza City. Bodies were distributed across several hospitals: 13 in Al-Shifa, 8 in Al-Ma’madani, 8 in Al-Aqsa, 8 in Nasser, and 12 in the Red Crescent, alongside dozens of wounded.

Targets included residential homes, displacement tents, and gatherings of civilians—all part of a systematic plan to terrorize the population and drive them into forced displacement.

Forced Displacement and Humanitarian Tragedy

The UN agency UNRWA confirmed new mass displacement in northern Gaza due to relentless bombardment and the absence of shelters, with thousands of families walking on foot with no home and no refuge.

Meanwhile, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) warned that over one million Palestinians face new forced evacuation orders. The organization described the situation as a “systematic genocide”, stressing that the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, and the wounded unable to flee are “sentenced to death,” while those who attempt escape are bombed on the roads.

Health Sector Appeals for Rescue

Amid this catastrophe, the Ministry of Health in Gaza appealed to the international community to provide full protection for health institutions and medical staff, warning of a humanitarian disaster threatening thousands of patients and wounded. It confirmed that siege, starvation, and direct bombardment have crippled hospitals, leaving them without adequate blood supplies or medicines.

The Siege of Starvation

Thus, Gaza continues to bleed under the weight of daily massacres, starvation siege, deadly aid traps, and forced displacement, while the world stands by as a spectator to the most heinous genocide of the 21st century. It is a tragedy beyond words—a lasting stain on the conscience of humanity.