The Zionist presence in the occupied Yemeni provinces is no longer mere speculation or whispers behind closed doors; it has become an undeniable reality, evidenced by photos, reports, and even public meetings.

At a time when the Yemeni people are sacrificing their blood in solidarity with Palestine, traitors and collaborators in Aden, Dhale, Abyan, and Shabwa are throwing open their doors to Zionist delegations, shamelessly offering their services. The scene exposes the true nature of the aggression since day one: an American–Zionist war executed by hired local tools.

Public Field Meetings

Media reports have revealed direct encounters between military leaders from the so-called “Southern Transitional Council” mercenaries and Zionist officers and experts.

In one mountain area of Dhale, a mercenary commander was seen welcoming his Zionist guest on the ground—neither through intermediaries nor virtual platforms. The message was clear: the relationship has gone beyond secrecy into the open.

During the meeting, the mercenary brazenly declared his creed: “We and the Americans are in the same boat to break our common enemy.” He did not stop at slogans but went on to hand over a detailed list of requested weapons and equipment from the Zionists, including air defenses, drones, and night-vision devices, all aimed at launching field operations against Sana’a’s forces to complement and enhance Zionist strikes in Yemen.

Deep Intelligence Dimensions

The visit by the media-intelligence team led by Zionist officer Jonathan Spyer was no mere journalistic tour. Spyer—who has roamed the battlefronts of Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon and is known for his ties to Mossad—traveled openly to Aden, Abyan, Shabwa, Dhale, and Bab al-Mandab under the protection of the Transitional Council. His presence makes it clear that the Zionist enemy is seeking to cement an intelligence and military foothold in Yemen’s vital areas, particularly its strategic waterways.

The meetings he held with Transitional Council leaders—foremost among them the mercenary General Saleh Salam, commander of the so-called “Joint Forces of the Southern Transitional Council”—reflected a full readiness by these proxies to grant Zionists direct intervention. Some even spoke of forming ground forces backed by the U.S. and Zionists to launch offensives against Hodeidah and the Red Sea coast.

Media Normalization and a Scandalous Betrayal

The collusion was not limited to military coordination but extended to media platforms. The Zionist delegation was officially hosted by the so-called “Southern National Media Authority” in occupied Aden, which proudly publicized the visit.

The Zionist journalist himself later appeared on Transitional Council channels under different nationalities, in a clumsy attempt at deception to cover up the infiltration. Such events expose the depth of submission and render the south an open arena for direct field normalization with the Zionist enemy.

A U.S.–Zionist Project for the Red Sea

Observers stress that these developments are but one episode in a broader project targeting the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab. The coalition of aggression seeks to empower the Zionist entity to dominate trade and international shipping routes in service of U.S. and British agendas.

What has unfolded proves that the war on Yemen was never a purely Gulf affair but rather a colonial war waged with cheap Arab tools, aimed at seizing Yemen’s geostrategic position and undermining the Axis of Resistance.

The South Is Not for Sale

This exposure rings alarm bells for all free people in the southern and eastern provinces. Field normalization with the enemy is an unforgivable crime and a betrayal of the martyrs’ blood and the people’s suffering.

The south has not—and will not—be a gateway for the Zionist entity. No matter how far collaborators go in offering land and honor to their masters, the Yemeni people, with all their free forces, will stand as a solid barrier against such schemes.

A Bridge for the Enemy

Today, there is no room for doubt: the tools of aggression in the south have become a bridge for the Zionist entity, while our people confront the aggression with legendary steadfastness and support Palestine with both blood and arms.

It is one battle, with one enemy, and our only choice is complete liberation from hegemony and occupation—cleansing every inch of Yemeni land from the filth of Zionists and their collaborators.