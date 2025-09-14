Palestinian factions address open letter to Arab & Islamic summits in Doha

Palestinian factions on Sunday issued an open letter to the Arab and Islamic summits convening in Doha, seeking to convey what they described as “the voice of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, Al-Quds, the West Bank, the 1948 territories, the refugee camps and diaspora.”

The letter began:

“The ongoing Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip has now entered its twenty-fourth month, leaving behind unprecedented humanitarian tragedies: hundreds of thousands of martyrs, missing persons, prisoners, and wounded; widespread destruction of life and infrastructure; a suffocating blockade; starvation; and forced displacement that threatens the very survival of our people on their land.”

It added:

“We are facing a full-fledged war of genocide aimed at killing and uprooting the Palestinian people, while seeking to erase their identity, existence, national aspirations, and fundamental rights — backed by complete American sponsorship and partnership.”

The factions further stated:

“Israeli crimes have not been limited to the Palestinian people alone. Their impact has extended to threaten the security and stability of our entire Arab and Islamic nation. The recent Israeli aggression on the Qatari capital, Doha, targeting the negotiating delegation and killing six martyrs from both the Qatari and Palestinian peoples — preceded by attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, and Tunisia, alongside Netanyahu’s brazen unveiling of the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ plan — all serve as clear evidence that Netanyahu’s criminal, terrorist government is relentlessly advancing a dangerous project that targets not only Palestinian land, but the entire Arab homeland and nation.”

Addressing the leaders of the Arab and Islamic worlds, the factions affirmed:

“Your historic and moral responsibility demands decisive action that goes beyond issuing statements, moving instead toward practical, unified decisions that reflect the weight of our nation, its role, and the magnitude of the challenge threatening our very existence.”

They expressed their hope to “collectively and urgently initiate agreed-upon measures aimed at stopping the genocide in Gaza, including the use of all available Arab pressure tools — among them activating the Joint Defense Agreement, leveraging oil as a weapon, and imposing comprehensive Arab sanctions on the occupying state.”

The factions stressed the importance of “mobilizing with the international community to enforce severe sanctions on Israel to compel it to immediately end the genocide and lift the unjust blockade on Gaza.”

They also called for “the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to our besieged people in Gaza — particularly for hospitals, medical clinics, civil defense, and displaced families inside the Strip — in addition to securing tents, prefabricated homes, and establishing a reconstruction fund.”

Furthermore, the factions urged for “a unified Arab and Islamic stance against the ongoing Israeli aggression on our nation, through a joint action plan that includes a package of Arab and Islamic sanctions against Israel and its supporting states, entities, and companies. This must include severing all forms of ties with this usurping entity, which not only threatens but also brazenly assaults numerous countries and peoples of the region, undermines their national security, and acts as a rogue terrorist state that respects no law.”

They emphasized the need to “adopt a unified strategy to protect Al-Quds from Judaization, Al-Aqsa from division, and the West Bank from annexation, displacement, and uprooting.”

The factions concluded by calling for “strengthening Arab and Islamic solidarity to consolidate unity, ensuring that the great causes of the nation are not left prey to Israeli massacres and aggressions.”

They affirmed that “the summit convened today in Doha represents a historic opportunity to raise the voice of the nation, reaffirm its unity, champion the values of justice and human dignity.”