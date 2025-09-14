Naim: Zionist aggression against Qatar reflects treacherous nature of Zionist entity, sounds alarm in region

Hamas member Basem Naim said on Sunday that the cowardly Zionist crime against the State of Qatar once again confirmed the treacherous nature of the Israeli enemy, which does not respect covenants or agreements. He warned of the dangers of continuing this behavior to the security and stability of the region.

In a press statement, Naim stressed that the region and the world stand today at a critical juncture: either the Zionist enemy is allowed to continue its aggressive policies and expansion, or the nation’s efforts must be combined to stop the law of the jungle being perpetuated by the war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, Netanyahu, and his government.

He pointed out that the keenness to hold an emergency summit in Doha reflects the Arab and Islamic leadership’s support for Qatar and aims to discuss the imminent danger posed by the terrorist aggression.

Naim stressed that Hamas hopes the summit will issue a unified and decisive Arab-Islamic position, including halting the aggression and war of extermination against Gaza, lifting the siege, severing all ties with the Zionist entity, and prosecuting it for its crimes.

Hamas leader also emphasized that security and stability in the region and the world depend on ending the occupation, establishing an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, and returning refugees.