Enemy continue to demolish, burn homes, attack Palestinians in WB

Israeli enemy forces continued their attacks on Sunday in various areas of the occupied West Bank, including the demolition and burning of homes and the assault of Palestinian civilians, as part of the collective punishment policy pursued by the enemy against the Palestinian people, including the families of martyrs and prisoners.

In the town of Burqin, west of Salfit, Israeli forces demolished the home of martyr Nael Samara (36 years old), who was killed on May 17 after being shot with live ammunition in the area.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa), Israeli enemy forces stormed the town and surrounded the house before carrying out the demolition, amid a heavy deployment in the area.

In Wadi Burqin in the Jenin governorate, Israeli enemy forces burned the home of the family of martyr Ali Turkman and assaulted residents, resulting in the injury of 24-year-old Muhammad Turkman, who suffered bruises and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Israeli forces also closed the entrance to the town of Zabuba with earth mounds and prevented residents from leaving, firing live ammunition into the streets.

For eight months, the Israeli enemy has continued its campaign against the towns and camps of Jenin, including arrests and widespread raids, despite the displacement of residents from the camps and their transformation into closed military zones.

Israeli enemy forces also served demolition notices to homes and agricultural barns in the towns of Qatna and Khirbet Umm al-Lahm, northwest of occupied al-Quds, as part of a series of measures aimed at displacing residents and confiscating their property.