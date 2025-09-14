Enemy kills 49 Palestinians in shelling in Gaza since dawn

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that 49 Palestinian civilians, including 32 from Gaza City, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday by Israeli gunfire and shelling in various areas of the Strip.

The official Palestinian News Agency quoted the same sources as saying that hospitals in the Strip had received 45 martyrs and dozens of wounded since dawn, as a result of the Israeli army’s targeting of homes, residential buildings, civilian gatherings, and displaced persons’ tents.

The sources explained that Al-Shifa Hospital received 13 martyrs, Al-Ahli Arab (Baptist) Hospital received 8 martyrs, Al-Aqsa Hospital received 8 martyrs, Nasser Hospital received 8 martyrs, and the Red Crescent Hospital received 12 martyrs.