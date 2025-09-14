Saraya al-Quds destroys enemy tank in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City

Saraya al-Quds announced on Sunday that it destroyed a Zionist Merkava 4 tank in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Saraya said: “Yesterday afternoon, Saturday, we destroyed a Zionist Merkava 4 tank by detonating a pre-planted anti-tank explosive device during its incursion into the vicinity of Yaziji Hall in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.”

Palestinian resistance factions continue to confront the Zionist enemy’s vehicles and soldiers advancing into the Gaza Strip as part of “al-Aqsa Flood” operation and the ongoing Israeli aggression for nearly two years.