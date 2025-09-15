26 September” Newspaper: The Voice of Truth Defies Zionist Terror Despite the Blood of Martyrs

In a historic scene reflecting defiance and determination, the journalists of “26 September” newspaper insisted on continuing their media mission. On Monday morning, they released their weekly issue No. (2425) at the usual time, boldly challenging the Zionist war machine that had vainly attempted to silence their voice through a bloody airstrike targeting the paper’s headquarters and printing press, which claimed the lives of 31 journalists last Wednesday.

A Message of Defiance

The publication of the issue was not merely a professional act, but a direct message of defiance to the Zionist enemy. The front page featured photos of the newspaper’s martyrs under a bold headline: “Our message continues… Zionist terror will not frighten us.” It affirmed that the voice of truth cannot be shattered by bombs or silenced by crimes, and that Yemeni journalism remains alive through its mission and the blood of its martyrs.

The Blood of Truth Cannot Be Silenced

The newspaper emphasized that the martyrdom of dozens of its journalists and the injury of more than 22 others, along with civilian victims, will not weaken the resolve of its staff who carry the trust of the word. It stressed that the Zionist attempt to silence free media will fail, just as similar attempts in Gaza and Palestine have failed.

Yemeni and Palestinian Blood Intertwined

In a mourning statement, the newspaper declared that the blood of Yemeni journalists in Sana’a has now mingled with the blood of their colleagues in Gaza, deliberately targeted by the enemy for nearly two years as part of a clear plan to obscure its atrocities against the Palestinian people. The statement described the attack as a “Nazi terrorist crime,” part of the ongoing aggression against free press and resistant media.

A Call for Accountability

The statement called on the United Nations, the Security Council, and humanitarian and human rights organizations to condemn this heinous terrorist crime and shoulder their responsibilities toward journalists in Yemen and Palestine. It held the Zionist enemy and its Nazi leadership fully accountable for all humanitarian, legal, and historical consequences, stressing that the price of these crimes will eventually be paid by the aggressor.

The Victory of the Word Over the Bomb

The release of the weekly issue, despite the enormity of the tragedy, embodied another example of Yemeni resilience in the face of aggression. It affirmed that the bullet of the word is stronger than the shells of warplanes, and that the voice of truth cannot be extinguished—rather, it shines brighter each time the enemies attempt to smother it with blood and fire.