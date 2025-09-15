Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Is a Humanitarian Cause and the Zionist Entity Lacks Legitimacy

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, affirmed that the Palestinian cause is not merely an Islamic issue but fundamentally a humanitarian one, stressing that the entire world is called upon to rally around it as a symbol of freedom and justice.

No Project Without the Palestinians

In a series of posts on his official account on X, Ayatollah Khamenei stated: “Any project concerning Palestine is unenforceable if proposed in the absence of its rightful owners—the Palestinian people—or in defiance of their free will.” He emphasized that this right cannot be confiscated or bypassed, regardless of the number of conspiracies.

Resistance Imposes Its Will

He urged Palestinian forces to continue their political, military, and cultural struggle “until the usurpers yield to the will of the Palestinian people.” He stressed that steadfast resistance is the only path to securing this historic entitlement.

Responding to claims by the enemy that the Zionist entity would never accept a general referendum, Ayatollah Khamenei replied: “Yes, we know that. But sometimes governments oppose something and are nevertheless forced to accept it. If the resistance factions persist in their course, that outcome will be realized.”

An Illegitimate Entity

The Leader once again reiterated that “the Zionist entity is illegitimate and was founded on false grounds,” warning against attempts to legitimize it through conferences or fabricated settlements that disregard the true owners of the land.