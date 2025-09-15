“PFLP: US Secretary of State’s remarks expose criminal nature of US–Zionist alliance”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said on Monday that the remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expose the criminal nature of the US–Zionist strategic alliance, describing it as essentially a “war council” managing the genocide against the Palestinian people.

In a press statement received by Saba, the PFLP stressed that the joint press conference held by what it called “war criminals” — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — reveals the true character of the alliance between the Zionist entity and the United States.

The Front added that the press conference underscored the depth of coordination between the two sides, making clear that it functions as a joint US–Israeli war council, designed to ensure the continuation of the organized genocide against the Palestinian people and the ongoing aggression against other countries in the region.

It continued: “Rubio’s statements amounted to a full exoneration of the Zionist entity and of Netanyahu — a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court — absolving them of their crimes and granting them political cover to carry on with the genocidal war targeting children, women, the sick, the displaced, and even premature infants.”

The PFLP further noted: “This represents an explicit declaration of full partnership in Zionist crimes and a clear acknowledgment that the United States is a direct party to the killing and genocide, whether through the continued provision of weapons and financial support or via political cover and the joint management of the war.”

The Front described Rubio’s false expressions of sympathy for Gaza’s population, even as American warplanes and weapons rain down death on civilians, displaced families, and children, as exposing the duplicity of Washington’s narrative, its detachment from the most basic human values, and its full complicity in Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people and their land.

The statement concluded: “Confronting this bloody and criminal US–Zionist scene can only be achieved by escalating all forms of popular, political, and media pressure on the US administration, exposing its complicity in the crime — an administration that has turned the Zionist entity into a rogue state shielded by American weapons and veto power at the UN Security Council, while our people continue to pay the price for this criminal US support.”