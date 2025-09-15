Morocco: Solidarity Stand in Support of Steadfastness Flotilla, in Rejection of Genocide in Gaza

Hundreds of Moroccan citizens participated in a solidarity stand with the Palestinian people, in support of the Global Steadfastness Flotilla, and in condemnation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in the northern Moroccan city of Tetouan on Sunday evening.

According to the Palestinian Safa News Agency, the stand was called for by the “Moroccan Initiative for Support and Advocacy.” Participants chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance and in rejection of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.