25 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of several areas in Gaza Strip

On Monday, 25 Palestinian citizens were killed in Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that five citizens were killed in Israeli shelling of a gathering of civilians in the Al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza City.

The same sources added that three others, including a couple, were killed by Israeli forces’ fire in the Al-Mawasi area, southwest of Khan Yunis.