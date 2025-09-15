Yemeni Armed Forces: Strikes on Ramon Airport and Targets in the Negev with 4 Drones

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday that they carried out a qualitative military operation targeting sites inside the occupied Israeli entity, in response to the “Israeli aggression against Yemen” and the ongoing “genocidal crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

According to a military statement, the operation was conducted with four drones: three targeted Ramon Military Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area, while the fourth struck a military target in the Negev.

Full Statement:

Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: “O you who believe, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” [Qur’an 47:7]

In victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and their brave mujahideen, and in response to the genocidal crimes and starvation crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip—and as part of the response to Israeli aggression against our country—

The Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation with four drones: three of them targeted Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area, while the fourth struck a military target in the Negev of occupied Palestine. By the grace of Allah, the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

This criminal aggression against our great people will not weaken their resolve nor break their firm will—a will that the entire world has witnessed since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood and until this moment.

Yemen is fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty. It will bravely defend its faith-driven and jihadi stance of solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for their proud resistance. All attempts to undermine this position will fail, just as previous attempts have failed.

We will not hesitate to defend our country, nor will we abandon our duty toward the Palestinian people until the aggression on Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper.

Long live Yemen—free, proud, and independent.

Victory to Yemen and to all the free of the Ummah.

Sana’a – 22 Rabi‘ al-Awwal 1447 AH / September 14, 2025 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces