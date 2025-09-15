Yemen’s naval victories have not been a passing event in the ongoing confrontation with global arrogance. They are a direct fruit of the September 21 Revolution, which restored Yemen’s national decision and gave its people the ability to shape their destiny free from U.S.-Saudi guardianship.

From the dawn of the revolution, it was clear that its mission would not stop at dismantling corruption and client networks inside Yemen, but would extend to confronting aggression on land, in the air, and at sea.

Today, eleven years later, Yemen is writing one of the greatest chapters in modern history—emerging as the first Arab and Muslim nation to challenge U.S. and British fleets in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, forcing them into retreat and humiliation.

The Sea: A Battlefield Where Arrogance Shatters

For decades, the Red Sea was treated as an American-British lake, secured by military bases stretching from Djibouti to Bahrain, patrolled by aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines. Few could imagine that a besieged nation under relentless aggression for over a decade would overturn this equation and turn the sea into a battlefield where U.S. and British arrogance crumbles.

Yemeni naval operations began by targeting Zionist ships, but quickly escalated with astonishing speed to strikes on destroyers, frigates, and aircraft carriers. With each precision attack, the aura of U.S. and British dominance eroded—until the very carriers that once terrified the world were now seeking safe passage away from the Red Sea.

Unprecedented Achievements in Naval Warfare

First nation since World War II to inflict direct defeat on the U.S. Navy by targeting aircraft carriers and destroyers.

Downing of advanced U.S. MQ-9 surveillance drones over Yemeni waters, proving the skies above the sea are no longer safe for occupiers.

Establishing a new naval deterrence equation that subjected international shipping lanes to Yemeni terms—foremost among them support for the Palestinian cause.

Forcing U.S. and British forces to withdraw from several strategic points under Yemeni pressure, signaling the transformation of Yemen from a besieged nation into a power that commands respect.

From Guardianship to Leadership

None of these achievements would have been possible without the September 21 Revolution, which ended decades of dependency and foreign dominance. Before the revolution, the U.S. ambassador was the de facto ruler in Sana’a, and foreign militaries dictated control over Yemen’s land, sea, and air. Today, Yemen leads the battle for liberation, turning its strategic geography into a source of power for the entire Ummah rather than a tool of colonial blackmail.

The revolution redefined the balance at sea, embodying the principle of “a hand builds and a hand protects”—one hand defending Yemen from invasions by sea and air, and the other building its missile, naval, and drone capabilities to write a new chapter of deterrence and victory.

Yemen: The Decisive Factor in Red Sea Equations

The Red Sea is no longer what it was before September 21. America and Britain can no longer impose their guardianship over its waters and passages.

Today, Yemen is the decisive factor—determining when ships may pass, when lanes open or close. Most importantly, these decisions stem from a religious, humanitarian, and moral stance that places Palestine at the heart of the struggle, making Yemen’s naval battles a fight for the entire Ummah.

A Living Revolution Forging the Dawn of the Ummah

The September 21 Revolution is not just an anniversary but a living liberation project whose fruits grow more evident each day. The historic naval victories that have humbled the powers of arrogance and the Zionist enemy are only the beginning.

In the days ahead, Yemen will inscribe new chapters with missiles and drones, proving it is no longer subordinate or subdued—but a leader in an era of Arab decline.