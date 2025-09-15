Zionist Genocide in Gaza Escalates: Over 65,000 Martyrs as Starvation Siege Claims Lives Daily

For the 23rd consecutive month, the Zionist enemy continues its criminal aggression against the Gaza Strip, committing an unprecedented genocide in modern times. To date, more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 165,000 wounded, amid a suffocating blockade and systematic starvation that is devastating children, women, and the sick.

While massacres against defenseless civilians escalate, the enemy has added another deadly weapon to its arsenal: famine and “aid traps,” killing Palestinians slowly and humiliatingly before the eyes of a complicit world.

Frightening Numbers Reveal the Scale of the Catastrophe

According to the statistical report of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 64,905, with more than 164,926 injuries—including tens of thousands of children and women. In the past 24 hours alone, 34 new martyrs were recorded, along with 316 wounded.

The ministry noted that many victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to rescue teams due to ongoing bombardment and a lack of equipment.

“Bread of Life” Turns to Blood at Aid Distribution Points

Beyond indiscriminate bombing, the Zionist war machine has turned the wait for aid into a daily bloodbath. The Ministry of Health reported 2,497 martyrs and more than 18,182 injuries from enemy attacks on civilians gathering for food assistance.

In just the past 24 hours, three more people were killed and 47 injured by Zionist gunfire and shelling—continuing the “aid massacres” that have been carried out since May 27 under the supervision of a so-called “humanitarian body” backed by the U.S. and Israel.

Starvation: A Weapon of Slow Genocide

Alongside airstrikes and massacres, systematic starvation is ravaging Gaza’s population. The Ministry of Health recorded three new deaths from hunger and malnutrition in the past hours, raising the total famine death toll to 425—including 145 children.

Since the UN officially declared a famine in Gaza on August 22, there have been 142 additional deaths, including 30 children. UN forecasts warn that famine will spread in the coming weeks to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, as border crossings remain closed and Palestinians are denied food, medicine, and fuel.

Daily Massacres and Systematic Destruction

Since dawn today alone, 31 Palestinians were martyred in a series of Zionist strikes on homes, residential towers, and displaced persons’ tents in Gaza and Khan Younis:

In Gaza City, 10 martyrs from the Abu Layla and Abu Qinas families in al-Jalaa Street.

Northwest Gaza: 5 civilians killed in a strike on al-Karama area.

West Gaza: 6 martyrs, including children, in a targeted strike on a displacement tent.

In al-Jalaa Street, one martyr and several wounded from a Zionist drone attack.

In al-Daraj neighborhood, central Gaza, one martyr and four wounded after the bombing of the Ja‘rour family home.

In al-Mughraqa, south of Gaza, one Palestinian killed by artillery fire, another—Salah Salama Salem al-Dabbagh—martyred.

In Khan Younis, two Palestinians killed near Moraj, and Hala Hamdi al-Nahal, a woman with hearing disability, martyred.

In al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, three martyrs, including a husband and wife, shot dead by enemy forces.

Genocide Under U.S. and Western Sponsorship

All these crimes are being committed under international silence and the clear complicity of the U.S. and Europe, who provide political cover, weapons, and funding to the Zionist entity—turning a blind eye to genocide and systematic starvation against more than two million people in Gaza.

