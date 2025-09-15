Amid the tide of normalization and betrayal agreements—on which the Zionist entity and its supporters had wagered to secure strategic gains—Yemen has overturned all calculations.

The Hebrew daily Israel Hayom acknowledged that Yemen constitutes a major obstacle to these agreements, stressing that Yemen’s naval and aerial power has inflicted unprecedented and heavy losses on the entity.

The Yemeni Obstacle: Bab al-Mandeb as a Symbol of Power

Yemen controls one of the world’s most critical maritime choke points: the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The operations of Yemeni Armed Forces in this corridor have disrupted Zionist shipping, increased transport and insurance costs, and weakened the enemy’s supply chains.

Yemeni naval operations have not been mere tactical moves, but clear strategic messages: Yemen stands firmly against all projects of normalization and betrayal, proving that control of both sea and fire is not the monopoly of any power.

The Depth of Occupied Palestine Within Yemen’s Reach

By air and on land, Yemen continues to demonstrate an astonishing capacity to challenge the Zionist entity. Yemeni drones and missiles that penetrated deep into the occupied territories have shaken the illusion of “comprehensive security” and forced the enemy to reassess all its defense systems.

Israel Hayom noted that Yemenis will remain a threat even after the war on Gaza ends, emphasizing that no so-called truce will curb Yemeni resolve or the armed forces’ ability to impose deterrent equations.

Heavy Losses and Strategic Confusion for the Enemy

According to Israel Hayom, Yemeni naval and aerial operations have inflicted economic losses estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars. They have also forced the United States and its allies to reshuffle their priorities, after having assumed that Yemen would quiet down once the Gaza war concluded.

Today, the Zionist entity finds itself unable to protect its vital lines of supply by sea or air—exposing the fragility of its capabilities despite full Western support.

Yemen Shapes the Rules of Future Engagement

The Yemeni Armed Forces have proven that willpower and military ingenuity can redefine strategic balances—from controlling Bab al-Mandeb to striking deep into Israel with missiles and drones, and imposing new rules of engagement.

Yemen today is not merely a regional player but a power capable of reshaping regional equations and dismantling Zionist illusions of superiority on every level.

Clear and Direct Messages of Yemeni Power

Yemen affirms that terrorism and normalization will not go unchallenged. Every operation—whether at sea or in the air—carries a clear message: “The enemy will never taste security or stability; our operations will continue.” These are not media slogans but a field reality imposed by Yemen’s determination and resolve.

With its naval and aerial forces, Yemen today is forging the future of confrontation with the Zionist entity, proving that all normalization projects—regardless of their political or economic weight—cannot overcome the will of a steadfast people determined to defend their homeland and support their Palestinian brothers.