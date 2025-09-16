Al-Farrah: The U.S.-Backed Attack on Hodeidah Port Is a War Crime That Exposes Zionist Hatred Toward the Yemeni People

In a strongly worded condemnation, Mohammed Al-Farrah, member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, affirmed that the Zionist enemy committed a cowardly and aggressive crime by targeting Hodeidah Port—a vital civilian facility and lifeline for millions of Yemenis—with an explicit green light from the United States.

Al-Farrah stated that attacking a port that serves the people’s livelihood and food and trade security exposes the criminal nature of this entity and reveals the extent of its hatred toward free nations. He stressed that this aggression is an attempt to subjugate Yemenis by targeting their means of sustenance and national resources.

He added that the crime represents a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions, amounting to a full-fledged war crime. He further emphasized that the silence and disgraceful negligence of United Nations institutions has emboldened the enemy to escalate, granting it an atmosphere of impunity.

Al-Farrah pointed out that such international and UN complicity will not, and cannot, deter Yemen from its firm stance in supporting oppressed Gaza. He called on the peoples and governments of the Islamic nation to move beyond mere statements of condemnation toward practical positions that deter genocide crimes and break the unjust blockade on Gaza.

He concluded by saying: “We affirm that defending our country’s sovereignty and the dignity of our people is a duty we will never retreat from. We will strive to inflict the harshest damage on anyone who dares to commit such a treacherous act, for the blood and sovereignty of Yemenis are not up for grabs, and never will be.”