Larijani Calls Netanyahu “An Identity-less Criminal and Child-Killer” Who Boasts of Defending American Civilization

In a sharp response that exposes the falsehood of Zionist claims and the nature of the US–Israeli alliance, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, launched a scathing attack on war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “an identity-less criminal and a child-killer” who dares to present himself as the first line of defense for American civilization in the region.

Larijani wrote on the platform “X”: “If the American people choose to commit suicide after hearing this, they would be justified, because an identity-less criminal and child-killer presents himself as the first line of defense of their civilization.”

Netanyahu — a nakedly exposed rhetoric serving Washington

Larijani’s remarks were made in response to a recent post by Netanyahu on X, in which the Israeli leader claimed that his state represents “the first line of defense for American civilization” against what he called “Iran’s aggression and its affiliated groups.”

According to observers, this rhetoric reflects the organic link between Washington and Tel Aviv, with the enemy no longer hiding its role as an advanced tool of the American project in the region.

An alliance founded on blood and crimes

Larijani’s rebuke was read as a direct condemnation of both Netanyahu and the US administration. The “civilization” of which Netanyahu boasts, critics say, is in reality a civilization built on killing children, destroying cities, and annihilating peoples — as witnessed today in Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Reading Iran’s stance

Analysts place this Iranian response within a broader media and political confrontation between Tehran and the Zionist enemy, arguing that Tehran is intent on exposing Zionist claims and revealing the true nature of the American–Israeli relationship, which can no longer be concealed by slogans.

The statement also sends a message to free peoples worldwide that the Zionist–American project has lost all moral and political legitimacy and is left with nothing but boasting about crimes and a sordid role in defending a waning American hegemony.