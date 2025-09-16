Resistance Committees in Palestine: Trump’s statements prove U.S. administration is leading extermination of Gaza

The Resistance Committees in Palestine said today, Tuesday, that the recent statements made by the U.S. president “the criminal Trump,” coinciding with the criminal Zionist attacks on Gaza City, “clearly prove that the extermination war being carried out against the Palestinian people in Gaza is an American war led by the criminal American administration.”

The committees said in a press statement received by the Saba news agency that the American administration and its criminal president Trump bear full responsibility for the heinous crimes and massacres being committed against Gaza and its people, and bear full responsibility for the lives of the Israeli prisoners.

They called on “all members of the Arab and Islamic nation and the free people of the world to assume their responsibilities and to take serious and genuine action to stop the Zionist-American holocaust aimed at annihilating our people in Gaza and destroying all their means of life, in order to displace our people and liquidate the Palestinian cause, through the heinous and atrocious crimes being committed now in Gaza.”