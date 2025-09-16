With US permission, Israel starts invading Gaza City

The Zionist enemy army launched today, Tuesday, the main large-scale aggressive military operation called “Gideon Vehicles 2” to occupy Gaza City, with American approval and support, amid Zionist calls to evacuate the city of Palestinian citizens and attempt to forcibly displace them.

Eyewitnesses reported that Gaza City was subjected to violent Zionist shelling at dawn today, the day after a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the occupied Palestinian territories to express American support for the usurping Zionist entity.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said, according to Agence France-Presse, that “the shelling is still continuing intensively on Gaza City, and the number of martyrs and injuries is increasing.”

He added: “There are martyrs, wounded, and missing people under the rubble as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a residential area in the vicinity of Shawa Square” at dawn today, Tuesday, describing this strike as a “major massacre.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army warned residents of Gaza City on Tuesday that the city is now considered a dangerous combat zone, and that remaining in the area puts the people of Gaza at risk.

The Israeli occupation army called on Gaza residents to move “as quickly as possible via Rashid Street to the areas shown south of Wadi Gaza, by vehicle or on foot.”

The Israeli occupation army launched a large-scale attack on Gaza City from last night until dawn on Tuesday, in preparation for occupying the city.

The Axios news website quoted Israeli officials as saying that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Netanyahu that “the Trump administration supports the ground operation in Gaza City,” stressing “the need for it to be implemented quickly.”

An Israeli official told the website that “Rubio did not place any obstacles to the ground operation in Gaza,” while a US official said that “the Trump administration will not stop Israel and will leave it free to make its own decisions regarding the war on the Strip.”

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that “more than 3,500 buildings have been completely or partially destroyed in Gaza City” since August 11, when the Israeli occupation began its military operations.

Intense fighting in the city. According to the agency, as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, since dawn yesterday, Monday, 62 people have been killed, most of them in Gaza City.

The government media office in Gaza said last Saturday that the Zionist enemy had forcibly displaced 350,000 people from the east of Gaza City to its center and west, since the beginning of the count.

This aggression coincides with an independent United Nations investigation that concluded for the first time that the Zionist entity committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and that senior Zionist officials incited the genocide, in what it described as “the most credible conclusion of the United Nations to date.”

The commission, established by the UN Human Rights Council, also stated that Israeli military and political leaders, including war criminal Netanyahu, Zionist entity President Isaac Herzog, and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, incited the genocide.