Enemy Media: Air raid sirens sound across multiple areas in occupied territories following missile from Yemen

Israeli media reported Tuesday evening that air raid sirens sounded across several areas in the occupied Palestinian territories, prompting millions of Israeli settlers to rush to shelters. Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was halted following the arrival of a missile from Yemen.

The so-called “Israeli Home Front Command” stated that sirens were triggered in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and extensive surrounding areas to the east, as well as in settlements in the southern West Bank and western Jerusalem.

Flight tracking sites confirmed that flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended due to the missile arrival from Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have imposed an air navigation ban over Ben Gurion Airport since 4 May, in addition to a maritime navigation ban on the ports of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), Ashdod, and Haifa, as part of ongoing support operations since October 2023 for the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have faced a near two-year-long campaign of mass extermination.