Hamas: Israeli claims about residential towers in Gaza are lies to justify massacres

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Tuesday rejected the claims made by the spokesperson of the Israeli army regarding the use of residential towers in Gaza City for military purposes, describing them as “blatant lies” aimed at justifying the enemy’s systematic destruction of the city, just as it previously destroyed Rafah, Khan Younis, Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia.

In a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Hamas affirmed that the enemy’s accusations of using civilians as human shields and preventing them from leaving Gaza are nothing more than misleading attempts to cover up its ongoing massacres against civilians and to forcibly push them into displacement and expulsion.

Hamas added that all the lies and claims spread by the spokesmen and leaders of the criminal entity will not change the reality of this fascist regime and its terrorist army, whose sadistic thirst for the blood of innocent civilians and children has become evident to the entire world, as documented by UN reports and testimonies from international institutions.

It stressed that the lessons of history confirm these brutal crimes will never expire, no matter how much time passes.