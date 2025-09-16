Gaza — Between Bombardment, Starvation, and Unrelenting Extermination

In Gaza, children are not born to dream but to wrestle with death. Each passing day there means waiting for a shell to flatten a home or hearing the cry of a starving child who withers from lack of food and medicine.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has been transformed into an open slaughterhouse, where bombardment and starvation alternate in claiming lives. As rubble piles over neighborhoods, the casualty toll rises, turning the city into a vast cemetery where death never ceases.

Shocking Numbers

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 64,964 dead and 165,312 injured since October 7, 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 59 dead and 386 wounded, while many victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, unreachable by ambulances because of ongoing strikes and severe shortages of resources.

These figures are not mere statistics — they are extinguished lives, families robbed of breadwinners, and children stripped of their future.

UNRWA — No Safe Place in Gaza

UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) stated in a new briefing that there is no safe shelter in Gaza that can protect civilians.

Displaced people are being forced to abandon their homes and walk roads that lead nowhere — into an unknown void — as bombing pursues them and famine eats away at their bodies. This bitter reality has turned Gaza into a zone of mass expulsion for an unarmed population being driven into the unknown.

Crushing Famine

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that deaths from starvation and malnutrition have climbed to 428, including 146 children, with three additional fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since international organizations declared famine in mid-August, the death toll from hunger has surged by 150 additional deaths, including 31 children.

The enemy has imposed a choking blockade for more than two years, blocking the entry of food and medicine while hundreds of relief trucks stand stalled at closed crossings. Hunger here is not a natural calamity — it is an organized weapon of war and a method of systematic extermination.

Renewed Massacres

In a single day, 38 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli strikes across different parts of the Strip.

Al-Shifa Hospital received 23 dead, most of them women and children.

Al-Ma’madani Hospital received 12 dead, including an entire family pulled from beneath the rubble.

Al-Aqsa Hospital received 3 dead after a residential apartment in Deir al-Balah was struck.

In Al-Nuseirat, 7 civilians were killed and dozens wounded when a humanitarian aid distribution point was hit.

Massacres occur daily, demonstrating that Gaza is being slaughtered twice — once by bombs and once by deliberate hunger.

A Mass Grave Under the World’s Gaze

Gaza is no longer merely a besieged city; it has become a laboratory of mass killing where the Israeli adversary tests the limits of global silence.

Every minute of delay costs a life; every hour of indifference means another child dies of hunger or under the rubble.

A Humanitarian Call to the World

Gaza cries out to the global conscience: act before the last child is extinguished and before the last dream is buried under the rubble.

True humanity is measured by what we do now, not by words we utter later. If silence persists, history will record that the world witnessed a genocide and responded only with words.