Yemeni Air Deterrence: Air Defenses Foil Enemy Raids on Hodeidah

In a new crime that exposes the nature and criminal aims of the US–Zionist aggression, enemy Israeli warplanes carried out aggressive airstrikes this evening targeting Hodeidah Port on Yemen’s west coast in a desperate attempt to strike at the lifeline of millions. However, the heroes of Yemen’s air defenses were on alert and turned the skies over the western coast into an open battlefield.

Field sources confirmed that Israeli aircraft executed 12 strikes on various areas of the port, targeting infrastructure and civilian sites — a crime added to a long record of systematic attacks on Yemen’s assets.

The Armed Forces stated that the air defenses engaged the hostile aircraft with great valor, forcing a number of enemy formations to withdraw from the airspace before completing their missions, while other aircraft were thrown into confusion that disrupted their plans and rendered them ineffective — thanks to God and the vigilance of the Armed Forces and air-defense personnel.

This development confirms that the Zionist aggression aims in vain to break the will of the Yemeni people by striking infrastructure and civilian areas, while Yemeni deterrence grows stronger day by day and imposes new equations on the enemy.

Targeting Hodeidah is not merely a military assault but an extension of a systematic war of starvation and siege led by Washington and Tel Aviv through their regional proxies. At the same time, Yemenis reaffirm that their choices are clear: defend sovereignty, support Gaza and back the Palestinian resistance, and continue confronting the US–Zionist project on all fronts.