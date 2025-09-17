12 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen on Tuesday night.

Security sources in Hodeidah province confirmed that the port was hit by 12 separate raids.

The military spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, stated that the air defenses caused confusion for the Zionist enemy aircraft and forced some of the formations to leave the airspace before carrying out their aggression, preventing them from entering deeper into the country.