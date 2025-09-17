Armed Forces target sensitive site in Jaffa & so-called Ramon Airport in Umm al-Rashrash

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and the dangerous escalation perpetrated by the Israeli enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the Israeli aggression against our country.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting a sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Yaffa.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks be to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the so-called Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks be to God.

Yemen renews its call to all members of the Arab and Islamic nation to shoulder their religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities toward our people in the Gaza Strip, who are being subjected to genocide, blockade, starvation, and displacement, in full view of the world.

Silence over this horrific and heinous crime will only encourage the enemy to continue its attacks against all Arab and Islamic countries and as we have previously warned, this brutal, criminal aggression will spread to various countries unless peoples and states mobilize to stand firm and confront it.

We will continue to fulfill our duties until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.