Enemy kills 13 Palestinians targeting civilian vehicle in Gaza

Thirteen Palestinian civilians were martyred Wednesday evening and several others were injured, in a new massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army against a displaced family at the entrance to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Sanad News Agency quoted local sources as confirming that Israeli warplanes targeted a civilian vehicle carrying members of a family as they attempted to flee south, killing 13 people and wounding others.

Yesterday, Tuesday, enemy warplanes targeted a car carrying a displaced family trying to flee the bombing west of Gaza City, setting it on fire. Five Palestinians were killed and several others injured.