Al-Qassam & Al-Mujahideen Brigades shell Zionist enemy gatherings South of Khan Yunis

The Al-Qassam Brigades the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Wednesday that its mujahideen in cooperation with the Al-Mujahideen Brigades the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement shelled gatherings of the Zionist enemy south of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip with a number of rockets.

The Al-Qassam Brigades stated in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency Saba “Al-Qassam mujahideen in cooperation with the Al-Mujahideen Brigades managed to shell enemy gatherings near the Murtaja intersection south of Khan Yunis city in the southern Strip with a number of 107mm caliber rockets”.

Palestinian resistance factions continue their confrontation against the mechanisms and soldiers of the Zionist enemy infiltrating the Gaza Strip within the Battle of “Al-Aqsa Flood” and facing the Israeli aggression that has been ongoing for nearly two years