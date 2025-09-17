“Al-Yemen” Newspaper — The Word Conquers the Bomb and Writes a Message of Resilience in Blood

In an extraordinary moment that sums up the meaning of defiance, the weekly newspaper Al-Yemen insisted on publishing issue No. 329 on schedule, despite the grievous wound inflicted by a treacherous Zionist strike on its headquarters last week, which turned the building to rubble and killed 32 journalists from its staff. The issue’s release was a thunderous declaration that truth does not die, and that the martyrs’ blood has become ink that writes the chapters of steadfastness.

A black crime and an attempt to silence the free voice

Last Wednesday morning was a black day in the history of Yemeni journalism, when enemy aircraft directly struck the Al-Yemen offices in a brutal crime aimed at silencing the platform of truth and snuffing out the free word. The message the enemy intended to send backfired: pain turned into strength and rubble became a new platform for the voice of truth.

An unbreakable resolve

Survivors from the paper’s staff refused to lay down their pens or surrender to the tragedy; they worked day and night to get the new issue out on time. Its front page carried a bold headline: “Ink will not dry and the pen will not break — Al-Yemen will remain a platform for the free word,” a clear statement that the word is stronger than bombs and that the martyrs’ blood will only fuel the continuation of the journalistic mission.

Journalism — the first line of defense

This stance is not merely a professional gesture but a journalistic and human epic proving that the press in Yemen is an integral part of the nation’s struggle against U.S.-Zionist aggression. The journalists who fell were not ordinary employees but soldiers in the battle for awareness, shouldering the duty of exposing occupation crimes and documenting the siege and extermination of Gaza over two years.

Blood turned into a global message

Publishing the new issue confirms that the martyrs’ blood will not go in vain; it will remain present in every word and image published, written with its ink to show that truth cannot be buried.

It is a message to the world that blackout attempts will fail, and that Zionist terror will not intimidate journalists nor silence their voices.

Rooted resilience

With this achievement, Al-Yemen has proven that resistance journalism in Sanaa represents the first line of defense for the oppressed and will remain a thorn in the enemy’s side—bringing the plight of peoples to the world and exposing the falsehood of the occupier’s claims. It is a press that refuses to surrender, turning tragedy into a new platform, blood into words, and wounds into a voice that echoes everywhere: the truth endures, and resilience is stronger than aggression.