Gaza Between Bombardment and Hunger: Zionist Genocide Claims Over 65,000 Lives

For the twenty-third consecutive month, the Zionist war machine continues to reap civilian lives in the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented crime of genocide in modern times. As warplanes, artillery, and drones keep targeting residential neighborhoods and refugee camps, the enemy adds to its bloody arsenal another deadly weapon: systematic starvation and “aid traps” that have turned into daily massacres.

The result is horrifying: more than 65,000 martyrs and about 166,000 wounded since October 7, 2023, under a suffocating siege and disgraceful international silence.

Mounting Death Toll

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the death toll has risen to 65,062 martyrs, with 165,697 injured since the beginning of the Zionist assault. In the past 24 hours alone, 98 martyrs have fallen and 385 others were injured.

The ministry explained that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment.

“Bread of Life” Becomes a Daily Death Trap

The Zionist enemy does not only kill Palestinians with rockets and shells, but also turns the wait for humanitarian aid into a bloody trap. The number of martyrs from so-called “bread of life” aid traps has risen to 2,504, with more than 18,381 injured since the launch of the U.S.-Israeli “aid mechanism” on May 27.

In just the past 24 hours, 7 Palestinians were killed and 87 wounded while gathering to receive aid — stark evidence that conditional aid has become a weapon in the enemy’s hands to humiliate and coldly murder the people of Gaza.

Famine: The Slow-Motion Genocide

Parallel to bombardment and shootings, hunger continues to claim lives. The Ministry of Health announced four new deaths from famine and malnutrition in recent hours, bringing the total to 432 martyrs, including 146 children.

Since the UN officially declared famine in Gaza on August 22, an additional 154 deaths have been recorded, including 31 children, amid UN warnings that famine will spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

Fresh Massacres Since Dawn

From the early hours of dawn today, 37 new martyrs have fallen in a series of raids and indiscriminate strikes on residential neighborhoods, displaced persons’ tents, and aid gatherings:

Gaza City: 8 killed in the bombing of a residential block in Al-Shati refugee camp.

Near Al-Ma’madani Hospital: 2 civilians killed in direct shelling.

Sheikh Radwan neighborhood: a couple killed in their apartment; 3 more in a drone strike.

Al-Dhafar Tower & Tel al-Hawa: 3 killed, including a woman.

Al-Rimal neighborhood: a mother and her child killed in a strike on their apartment.

Nuseirat Camp: an entire family (father, mother, and child) killed when their home was bombed.

Mawasi Khan Younis: 5 martyrs, including a couple and their child, in a tent for displaced families.

Bir 22, Khan Younis: a child shot dead by enemy vehicles.

Al-Sahaba Farm, Khan Younis: 3 killed, others wounded in a helicopter strike.

Rafah: 5 killed and dozens wounded, some critically, when Israeli forces opened fire on aid-seekers in the Al-Shakoush area.

Genocide Under U.S. and Western Sponsorship

What is happening in Gaza is not merely a military campaign, but a comprehensive extermination plan that spans from bombing to siege, from striking tents to depriving children of food and medicine. While the U.S. and Europe continue supplying the Zionist entity with weapons and political cover, the world remains silent — leaving more than two million people to face death between bombardment, hunger, and disease.