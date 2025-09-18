Al-Qassam Threatens the Enemy: Gaza — the Grave of Your Soldiers; the Hell of the Martyrdom-Seekers Is at Your Doorstep

In a decisive military stance confirming the Palestinian resistance’s continuation of the liberation battle to the utmost limits, the leadership of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades — the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) — announced its full readiness to send the souls of the Zionist enemy’s soldiers to Hell, reiterating that Gaza will not be an easy morsel for the occupation and that it will be turned into an open grave for anyone who attempts to storm it.

A fiery message to the enemy leadership

In a striking military statement, the al-Qassam leadership addressed a direct message to the political and military leadership of the Israeli enemy, saying: “Gaza will not be an easy morsel for your cowardly army, we do not fear you and are ready to send the souls of your soldiers to Hell.. We have prepared for you an army of martyrdom-seekers and thousands of ambushes and explosive devices, and Gaza will be a grave for your soldiers.”

A harsh war of attrition

The brigades affirmed that the Israeli enemy is dragging itself into a long and brutal war of attrition that will cost it further dead and captured, noting that its fighters received highly precise training to plant devices inside enemy vehicle compartments and to target their bulldozers, which will become preferred targets, increasing their casualty toll and multiplying the number of prisoners in the hands of the resistance.

The prisoners file — a deterrence equation

In a direct threatening message, the al-Qassam leadership stressed that the enemy’s captives are dispersed within Gaza neighborhoods, and that the lives of these prisoners are not a concern for the resistance as long as the war criminal Netanyahu has decided to kill them. The brigades explained that an expansion of the criminal aggression on the Strip would mean permanently closing the prisoners file, so that the enemy would obtain no living or dead prisoner, asserting that their fate will be the same as that of the missing soldier Ron Arad.

Gaza — a perpetual nightmare for the occupier

With this incendiary military declaration, the al-Qassam Brigades reaffirmed the deterrence equation that the enemy has failed to break despite its brutality and U.S. backing. The statement made clear beyond doubt that any advance by the enemy in Gaza means multiplied losses, and that the resistance now possesses the capability and will to turn every street, neighborhood, and square into a lethal trap that swallows its soldiers.

It is a battle of will conducted with the blood of martyrdom-seekers and the heroism of the fighters, where the Palestinian people stand tall against the mightiest war machine backed by the United States and the West, affirming that the era of defeats is over, and that Palestine from sea to river will remain a land resistant to the usurping entity no matter how long it takes.