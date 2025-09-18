At a time when foreign guardianship controlled Yemen’s fate, plundered its wealth, and constrained its sovereign decision-making, the dawn of 21 September 2014 rose as a clear proclamation of the end of dependence and submissiveness, and the beginning of a new era of liberation, dignity, and national sovereignty.

This revolution was the fruit of popular consciousness shaped by years of suffering and oppression; it unleashed the will of a proud people who decided to reclaim their homeland and chart their path by free decision and deep faith.

A revolution rooted in the Qur’anic mission

The 21 September revolution was not a passing political event but a decisive moment in modern Yemeni history. It sprang from the depths of the Qur’anic mission established by the martyred leader Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, serving as a natural extension of a Qur’anic vision that links the homeland to dignity, justice, and truth, and instills in the people the spirit of resistance, awareness, and liberation.

The revolution freed Yemen’s decision from the shackles of guardianship and exposed the falsehood of foreign projects that sought to erase Yemeni identity and turn Yemen into a sphere of influence subject to the forces of global arrogance.

A free and responsible stance toward Palestine

Thanks to the 21 September revolution, Yemen now maintains a free and responsible position on the issues of the Ummah, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, away from pressures and political compromises.

Weekly demonstrations, mass sit-ins, media and official and popular political initiatives have become embodiments of collective awareness and firm belief in the justice of the Palestinian cause, and a living example that true revolutions are measured by their contribution to supporting just causes of the Ummah, not merely by changing internal realities.

Israeli concern over the Yemeni revolution

The success of the Yemeni revolution has provoked deep concern within the Zionist entity and its regional allies. Israeli officials have acknowledged that the Yemeni revolution and the Yemeni people’s supportive stance toward Palestine constitute a direct threat to their strategies in the region.

This concern reflects the reality that the will of the free Yemeni people, grounded in an authentic Qur’anic awareness, has become a strategic worry for the Israeli enemy, and a clear message that free peoples can break the dominance of arrogance.

Popular cohesion and responsible practice

The revolution has demonstrated that the Yemeni people are capable of collective, conscious, and faith-driven action, and that they possess the free will to confront colonial projects.

Wide participation in mass events, rejection of external dictates, and the adoption of a resistant discourse in universities, schools, and the media—all these are manifestations that reflect the transformation of Yemeni society from a victim of arrogance into an active force in the Arab and Islamic path to liberation.

The revolution as a model of liberation and regional influence

After 21 September, Yemen transformed into a bastion of steadfastness and a center of liberatory influence in the region, lending the spirit of resistance to other peoples and supporting their just causes.

The revolution has proven that oppressed peoples are capable of asserting their will once they possess awareness and sincere leadership, and that justice and right are the compass that leads the Ummah toward victory despite mounting challenges.

21 September — a will that defies time and inspires the Ummah

The 21 September revolution was not a transient episode in Yemen’s history but the beginning of a new era of consciousness, sovereignty, and dignity. Yemen has reclaimed its stolen national decision, has become a free voice against tyrants, and a model that inspires the free everywhere.

Today, from the heart of Sanaa to the edges of the Red Sea, Yemenis affirm that their revolution endures and that they are moving forward on the road to liberation until God’s promise to the oppressed — of succession and empowerment — is fulfilled.